India hits back after UN Human Rights chief moves Supreme Court against CAA

India hit back at the UN Human Rights chief after the latter moved the apex court against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) on Tuesday.

Reacting to the petition, India said that no foreign party has "any locus standi" on matters relating to its sovereignty.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended citizenship law and had on December 18 sought the response of the Centre.

In its 12-page intervention application, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR) sought to "assist the Court, in examining the compatibility of the CAA with India's Constitution, in light of India's obligations under the international human rights law".

In response to queries, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed on Monday evening by Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, that her office has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court on the CAA.

"The CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," Kumar said.

India is clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values, he said.

"It is reflective of our long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," he added.

"India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," he said.

