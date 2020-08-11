India has conducted most coronavirus tests after US: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India is at second place when it comes to coronavirus COVID-19 testing while the US leading the world.

"We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number. India would be second at 11 million (tests) and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests," Donald Trump told reporters.

"I feel strongly that we will have a vaccine by the end of the year and it will be put into service as soon as we get it," he added.

"Nationwide we continue to see encouraging signs in the last seven days as in the last seven days we continue to see a decline in cases by 14 per cent, hospitalisations decrease by 7 per cent and fatalities decrease by 9 per cent," he said further.

As per Johns Hopkins University, the US has a total of 5,089,416 COVID-19 cases and India has a total of 2,215,074 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

India performed 719,364 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests on August 8, taking the total number of daily testing closer to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) target of one million per day by the end of August.

ICMR is in the process of ramping up Covid-19 testing in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)