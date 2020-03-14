India has a 30-day window to prevent community spread of COVID-19: Experts 

As India sees a gradual spike in coronavirus cases, experts warn that India has a 30-day window to prevent community spread which is the next phase of the progression. Right now India is in stage two of the coronavirus outbreak and the infection is limited only to those who have a travel history from infected nations.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that efforts are being made to halt the disease's progression to the next phase and that the country has 30 days to do so.

The government has already taken measure like banning international travel to contain the outbreak.

In phase two, the transmission is limited to those with travel history to virus hit nations.

Travellers returning from COVID-19 hotbeds should quarantine themselves. If a person is tested positive, then his contacts should be traced and put in isolation as per medical protocols.

Mass gatherings should be stopped to contain the disease's spread.

People are advised to observe hygiene practices like washing hands regularly. India is also improving its health infrastructure to battle the epidemic.

Testing facilities and isolation wards are being set up across India.

In phase one, cases are mostly imported from the affected nations while in the second stage, local transmission takes place from positive cases.

The disease spreads to the community in the third phase. In the final and deadliest stage, the disease takes shape of an epidemic. Italy and China are already in stage four.

Meanwhile, the health body assured people that India has enough equipment and facilities to carry out coronavirus tests. The country has 51 testing labs where 90 samples are being tested daily.

India has the overall capacity to test 4,590 samples in a day.

In fact, the body said that there's only 1-point-3 per cent utilisation of labs at present.

The current infection rate in India is nearly 1-point-2 per cent.