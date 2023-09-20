India: Govt clerk kills senior colleague over ‘harassment’ of girlfriend

A government official in India’s capital has been accused of killing one of his senior colleagues and then burying his body near his quarters.

According to Delhi police, the accused, named Anish, has been arrested after he admitted to having committed the crime. Anish works as a government clerk and he is believed to have committed the murder in Delhi’s RK Puram area.

Why Anish killed his colleague?

Anish has confessed to having killed Mahesh, a senior surveyor at the Survey of India Defence Officer Complex. Anish alleged that Mahesh used to harass his girlfriend and was not returning INR 9 lac that he had borrowed.

So, he devised a detailed plan to kill Mahesh and took a day off on August 28 to arrange special equipment and material for killing and cover-up. He allegedly went to Lajpat Nagar and South Extension markets to buy the items, including a six-foot polythene cover.

The killing

Anish later invited Mahesh to his home in sector 2 of the RK Puram area. Using a pipe, Anish inflicted a fatal blow on Anish’s head.

After killing Mahesh, Anish left for Sonipat the same day, his home town.

He returned to his residence the next day, dug a 1.5-foot-deep pit and buried the body. Also, he cemented the site in a bid to cover up the fresh burial.

The expose

The matter came to light only after Mahesh’s brother registered a missing complaint with the authorities.

Police found the body on September 2 and opened the investigation, which eventually led them to the murder plot set in place by his junior colleague.