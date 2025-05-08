In a major boost to Elon Musk's Starlink has received the initial approval to provide satellite services in India. According to a report by Business Standard, the Indian Department of Telecommunications has issued a Letter of Intent to Starlink, indicating preliminary approval for operating in the country.

Advertisment

This regulatory green light comes after a dodgy start for Starlink in the country, which had been summoned earlier for taking pre-orders without approval. Now this initial clearance has positioned Starlink in a favourable position to provide broadband services to remote and underserved areas.

Also Read: NSA, PM hold high-level meeting amid border tension: Security, Pakistan response, terror threats discussed

Launched in 2019 by Spacex, Starlink's Low Earth Orbit satellite technology offers high-speed and low-latency internet without relying on ground-based structures.

Advertisment

India has over 900 million active internet users, and with an 8% Y-o-Y increase in the number of users, most of them reside in rural India. With nearly 300 million users offline India provides a fertile ground for Starlink satellite.

According to the LoI, Starlink had accepted 29 security conditions, including real-time terminal tracking, local data processing, legal interception capabilities, and localisation of at least 20% of its ground segment infrastructure within the first few years of operations.

Also Read: US Federal Reserve holds key rates amid tariff-driven uncertainties, warns against inflation

Advertisment

Competing in the orbit

Starlink is not the only satellite fighting for space in India’s satellite internet race. Domestic telecom giant Bharati Airtel has partnered with the UK-based Oneweb and has already secured approvals. Reliance Jio also has a Jio Satellite communication arm. Amazon’s Project Kuiper is also on the satcom fray.

Also Read: Market jittery following Operation Sindoor: What is the sentiment of investors?

However, due to the global reach of the Starlink satellite, it ought to have a competitive edge. Price sensitivity will be important for India’s price-conscious customers.

India has long shown a cautious approach towards foreign satcom, not only due to trade protectionism but also to maintain control over its digital infrastructure and maintain communication under lawful monitoring.

Also Read: 80 years on: VE Day commemoration reflects a world still shaped by war and memory