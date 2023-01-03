India: Friend present with woman dragged by car escaped fearing legal hassles

The investigation into the case where a 20-year-old girl was dragged under a car for at least two hours in the Indian capital city Delhi took a fresh turn on Tuesday. The police said that a woman who was riding behind the victim on New Year’s Day told the authorities that she escaped from the scene of the accident as she was fearful of legal hassles. The woman, who was referred to as Nidhi, was seen leaving a hotel with the victim around 1:31 AM on January 1 on their scooter.

“She [Nidhi] is cooperating with the police in the investigation. In CCTV footage, Nidhi was seen accompanying the victim just before the incident. She did not sustain any injury,” the police said.

Special police commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters that the eyewitness account is an important part of the case and this can result in strict punishment for the accused.

The report in Hindustan Times also stated that Nidhi told the police about the accident. She explained that Anjali Kumar (the victim)’s leg got stuck in the car and she was dragged along with the vehicle. “The accused said they hit two women on a scooter. We are verifying this.”