India: Train derailment in Bihar state kills four, 50 injured

At least four passengers died and 50 others injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, officials said.

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm (IST) and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks, television visuals showed.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar told Press Trust of India four passengers had died in the accident.

A Railway Police Force official said at least 50 passengers have been injured and shifted to local hospitals.

"Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav posted on X.

He said rescue operations would be completed soon which will be followed by the restoration of the tracks.

The 23-coach train had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday for its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, about six kilometres away from Guwahati.

Television visuals showed locals rushing to the rescue of the passengers and helping them come out of at least two toppled coaches.

The visuals also showed a woman passenger in a state of shock being helped out of a coach by locals. Several police officials were also seen at the spot helping rescue passengers from the train.

(With inputs from agencies)

