India: Ex-Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital
Story highlights
Indian politician Manpreet Singh Badal, who is the former Punjab finance minister, suffered a heart attack on Sunday (Mar 10) and was rushed to a hospital.
As reported by India-based news agency PTI, a doctor attending to him said that the 61-year-old leader underwent an angioplasty as there was a blockage in one of his arteries. The doctor added that his condition is stable.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital to inquire about Manpreet's health. Sukhbir, who is Manpreet's cousin, said: "He is perfectly ok."
STORY | Former Punjab minister Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024
VIDEO | "He is fine and taking rest. I think he will be discharged in a day or two," said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal after meeting Manpreet Badal at the…
Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday.
Manpreet Singh Badal switched from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January last year.
(With inputs from agencies)