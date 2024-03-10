India: Ex-Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

Indian politician Manpreet Singh Badal, who is the former Punjab finance minister, suffered a heart attack on Sunday (Mar 10) and was rushed to a hospital.

As reported by India-based news agency PTI, a doctor attending to him said that the 61-year-old leader underwent an angioplasty as there was a blockage in one of his arteries. The doctor added that his condition is stable.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital to inquire about Manpreet's health. Sukhbir, who is Manpreet's cousin, said: "He is perfectly ok."

Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday.