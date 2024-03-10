LIVE TV
India: Ex-Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
File photo of Manpreet Badal. Photograph:(Twitter)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital to inquire about Manpreet's health

Indian politician Manpreet Singh Badal, who is the former Punjab finance minister, suffered a heart attack on Sunday (Mar 10) and was rushed to a hospital. 

As reported by India-based news agency PTI, a doctor attending to him said that the 61-year-old leader underwent an angioplasty as there was a blockage in one of his arteries. The doctor added that his condition is stable. 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital to inquire about Manpreet's health. Sukhbir, who is Manpreet's cousin, said: "He is perfectly ok." 

Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday.

Manpreet Singh Badal switched from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January last year. 

(With inputs from agencies) 