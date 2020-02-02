India evacuates 7 Maldivian citizens from Wuhan; FM Abdulla says it demonstrates 'special friendship'

India on Sunday evacuated seven Maldivian citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus. The evacuated Maldivian residents have been brought to India in the second special Air India flight along with 323 Indian citizens.

Speaking to WION, Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid said, "We thank Prime Minister Modi and this timely assistance once again. This once again clearly demonstrates the special friendship that exists between two countries and its people."

Abdulla also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian envoy to Maldives Sanjay Sudhir and Indian Envoy to China Vikram Misri.

Meanwhile, Maldives Envoy to India, Aishah Didi said seven Maldivians will be "quarantined for the duration that would be recommended by the medical professionals attending to them in Delhi", adding, "We are immensely grateful to the government of India for the support".

Early last month, India sent 3,00,00 measles vaccines to the Indian ocean country within 72 hours of the request.

As worries over outbreak grow India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal decided to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China. Bangladesh evacuated 341 citizens from Wuhan with a special flight sent from Dhaka. However, a notable exception remains Pakistan, which has stated that in "solidarity" with China it won't evacuate its citizens.