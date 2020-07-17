India establishes 'air bubbles' with US, France; international flights from July 17

India has signed bilateral agreements with France, and the United States that will allow airlines of these countries to operate international flights -- from Friday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Thursday that similar arrangements with Germany and the UK are being worked out too.

"Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think the answer lies in bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India," the minister said at a news conference.

He added, "We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least three countries – France, US and Germany for air bubble. Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 and August 1."

Puri said American carrier United Airlines will fly 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31 and Air France will operate 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1.

Additionally, United Airlines will fly a daily flight between Delhi and Newark and a thrice-a-week flight between Delhi and San Francisco.

From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and US under these bubbles.

The announcement comes weeks after the US threatened to take action, accusing India of "unfair and discriminatory practices" for running exclusive paid flights under its "Vande Bharat Mission" to bring back Indians from other countries.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

The Civil Aviation Ministry increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 per cent.

"We are assuming that by the time Diwali comes this year, we would have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India," Puri said.

(with inputs from agencies)