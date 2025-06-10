/India Embassy reacts to video of Indian student handcuffed and pinned to ground by US officials at Newark airport

India Embassy has reacted to the video of Indian student handcuffed and pinned to ground by US officials at Newark airport.

In their statement, they said, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.”

On Monday (June 9), an Indian student was handcuffed and brutally pinned to the ground by officials at the Newark airport in the United States and deported back to India like a “criminal”, claimed a social media user who shared videos and pictures of the incident.



The disturbing video that shows the Indian student pinned to the floor was shared on social media by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who said that the youngster was crying and was treated like a “criminal” by authorities.

Jain called on the Indian Embassy in the United States to look into the incident and help the student.

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal,” he wrote on X.

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” added Jain, president of HealthBots AI.

One photograph shows a police officer wearing a cap that reads “Port Authority Police”.

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD), the largest transit law-enforcement agency in the US, protects critical infrastructure like airports, bridges, tunnels, bus terminals, seaports, rail transit, and the World Trade Center complex in New York and New Jersey.

The NRI said that the student appeared to be speaking Haryanavi and added that several similar cases of Indians being deported have happened over the last few weeks.