India: Delhi records coldest day of winter season; IMD issues yellow alert in North India; Check forecast

As the temperature plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday (Jan 9), the national capital witnessed the coldest day of the winter season. Even the maximum temperature hit a two-year low at 13.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures on Wednesday morning reached 7.1 degrees Celsius, making it another cold day for Delhi. The maximum temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (Jan 10), predicted IMD.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, with maximum temperature predicted to be around 15 degrees Celsius. Intense daytime cold conditions in Delhi have expanded to Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida. Delhi and its several other neighbouring cities experienced "severe cold day" to "cold day" conditions on Tuesday.

Furthermore, certain parts of Delhi will also have moderate to shallow fog.

Delhi is unlikely to experience any relief from the cold weather over the next seven days. While the minimum temperature will range between seven and nine degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will range between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday (Jan 14), the minimum temperature can plummet to seven degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted shallow to moderate fog with partly cloudy skies throughout the week.

The IMD forecast also mentioned that several regions of North India will continue to witness dense fog conditions until Sunday (Jan 14). These regions include Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northern Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh, and some eastern and northeastern regions of India can witness dense fog on Wednesday.

IMD has predicted ground frost conditions in Uttarakhand until Friday (Jan 12). Moreover, the weather forecast mentions that there will be no significant change in temperature in 48 hours.

At least 16 trains and several flights got delayed as the temperature dipped in the national capital.

As Delhi is experiencing severe cold weather, homeless people have sought refuge in government-run night shelters in Delhi, offering blankets, beds, hot water, and food to people living on the street. Delhi government has also ordered schools to remain closed for five days due to prevailing cold weather conditions for students from nursery to fifth grade on Sunday (Jan 7).