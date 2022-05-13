India declares one-day mourning following demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, Modi offers condolences  

India has declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who died today (Friday).

In a communication issued by the Union Home Ministry to all states and union territories on Friday, the Government of India said there will be one day's state mourning on May 14 across the country.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the communication said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and said that Sheikh Khalifa was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace."

Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, died on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE monarch, who was born in 1948, is expected to be succeeded by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the next ruler of Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.

The ruler of the kingdom is largely credited with helping to bring the UAE to global prominence and leading the country through turbulent times during the 2008 financial crisis.

