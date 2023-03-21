India: Court slams Punjab government amid manhunt for Amritpal Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday slammed the state government as so far it failed to arrest the fugitive Amritpal Singh. The Court also asked the government to submit a status report on their operation against the Khalistani leader and further noted that it was an intelligence failure of the state's police.

The High Court asked Punjab government chief minister Bhagwant Mann's government: "You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing? How did Amritpal Singh escape?".

Punjab police's preliminary probe stated that Singh abandoned the car and changed clothes as he escaped on his bike. Police arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly helping the fugitive, and also released seven photographs to seek public help to nab the fugitive.

In last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on… https://t.co/TwK3UgVgzk pic.twitter.com/1j2lK5YxeM — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister said that the authorities will take strict action against those trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state amid protests.

Mann said, "We will not spare any force working against the country. People of this state want peace and progress." He added that no incident of violence has been reported since the operation to arrest the Khalistani leader began.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE