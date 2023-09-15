India: Congress MLA arrested in connection with violence in Haryana's Nuh, to be produced in court today

Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday (September 15) in connection with the violence that broke out in Nuh in late July. According to a report by the news agency ANI, Khan will be produced at the Nuh District Court later in the day. Khan was arrested by a special investigative team (SIT) of the Haryana police.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamta Singh said his arrest came a day after the Haryana government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it named him as an accused in an FIR in the case about the violence. Photographs from ANI showed security heightened outside the district court, and security was also heightened at Palwal T point with people not allowed entry on the road leading to the court premises.

Khan sought protection from arrest, claimed he was framed

Violence broke out in the Nuh district during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

Earlier, Khan moved the district court seeking protection from arrest. He claimed that he was framed in the case when he was not present in Nuh on the day the violence broke out.

ANI reported that the Congress MLA also filed a petition in the High Court regarding his bail and security. But his petition was rejected and he was asked to approach the lower court. The next hearing of the case is set to take place on October 19.

Nuh violence accused Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, who has been accused of inciting violence in Nuh, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, the Advocate of the accused, Som Dutt Sharma said, "He has been sent to judicial custody till September 26. He will be produced before the court again. The case has been wrongly registered against him."

Apart from facing criminal charges over the July 31 violence, Manesar has also been detained in connection with the death of two men- Nasir and Junaid. Manesar was booked in February for the murders.

"We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in the Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them," Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa told the news agency on Tuesday.

