India: Centre implements revised GRAP to combat air pollution during winters

To address the pressing issue of air pollution in India during winter months, the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was officially put into action on Sunday (October 1). GRAP was revised in July 2023 with the aim to strengthen measures against deteriorating air quality.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, while speaking on the importance of the implementation of revised GRAP, said, "In view of the possibility of an increase in pollution level in winter, GRAP has been implemented in Delhi from today... Implementation of the GRAP system is our priority under the Winter Action Plan... There are a total of four stages of GRAP. After AQI reaches the poor category, measures will be taken as per the steps of GRAP. Currently, AQI in Delhi is below 200... As the situation would change, the rules of GRAP would get stricter..."

One of the major contributors to air pollution in northern India is the practice of stubble burning, primarily seen in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This annual practice exacerbates air quality issues during the winter months.

Understanding the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

GRAP is a comprehensive strategy designed to combat air pollution in cities across India. It consists of four stages, each tailored to address specific air quality concerns. The plan's flexibility allows for adjustments based on the severity of pollution and regional differences.

There are four stages of GRAP:

Stage 1 - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300): Initial measures to address deteriorating air quality.

Stage 2 - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400): Focused actions and intensified remedial measures in identified hotspots.

Stage 3 - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450): Stricter restrictions on "plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar."

Stage 4 - 'Severe +' (AQI >450): The most stringent measures to tackle the worst air quality conditions. "Do not permit Light commercial vehicle (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services," as per Stage 4 restrictions.

With the revised GRAP now in place, authorities are aiming to respond swiftly and effectively to protect public health and mitigate the impact of air pollution during periods of poor air quality. This proactive approach is essential to ensure cleaner air for residents in the NCR and surrounding areas.