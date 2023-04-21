India: Calf struck by Vande Bharat train lands on man urinating on tracks, both die

A bull calf that got hit by a semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train was catapulted into the air and knocked down an 82-year-old man on Wednesday (April 19) near the Alwar railway station in Rajasthan, killing him instantly. The calf also died on the spot.

The series of incidents, according to India Today, began when a calf got on the tracks and obstructed the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train. Following the train's collision with the calf, a man urinating by the track was struck and killed, and the calf was also killed. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Alwar District of Rajasthan in the jurisdiction of Aravali Vihar Police Station.

Shiv Dayal Sharma, who died, was a former railway worker in the electric department who was standing around 30 metres from the point of impact, as reported by The Hindu.

Vande Bharat accidents involving cattle

According to official statistics provided by the Indian Railways, more than 90,000 cattle have been ran over by trains since 2019. There were 27,057 cases in 2019–20, while there were 19,960 instances in 2020–21. The number of cases rose to 28,727 in 2021–2022 in this category. There were 26,180 incidents in 2022–2023 as of January 23, 2023.

Indian Railways is currently considering fencing the rail lines along the 622-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad length in order to avoid such incidents. According to Ashwini Vaishnav, the union minister for railways, the around $245.26 crore project got underway in January of this year.

Two incidents of cattle hits were reported in October 2022, one at one at Atul railway station and another at Anand railway station, both in the Indian state of Gujarat. The train's nose had then sustained significant damage in the Atul accident.

“In the current incident the train got a few scratches and continued its run without stopping,” public relations officer of North-Western Railway told The Hindu.

In addition, Vaishnaw has recommended building a 1,000 km long boundary wall since some North Central Railway sections in Uttar Pradesh are susceptible to cattle hits.

Vande Bharat to make inroads in Kerala

On April 25, at around 10:30 am, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, as reported by the Mint.

The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.