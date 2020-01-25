India-Brazil consolidate working bilateral relations, sign 15 agreements

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said India andBrazil consolidated their working bilateral relations and sign 15 agreements.

The two countries exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) including those on cybersecurity, bioenergy and health& medicine.

Earlier Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House, ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro in Delhi: We have just signed 15 agreements. We have indeed further consolidated our (India and Brazil) working bilateral relations. https://t.co/mCxQXRJY5g pic.twitter.com/PBSJtl7Zr8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

The Brazil President is on a four-day visit to India and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Brazilian President also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bolsonaro`s visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament and businessmen.