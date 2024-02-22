India | BJP accuses Congress government in Karnataka of anti-Hindu bias over temple tax bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, labeling it as anti-Hindu, after the latter passed the 'Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024' in the state assembly on Wednesday (Feb 21).

The bill grants the government the authority to levy a 10 per cent tax on temples with revenues exceeding 10 million and a 5 per cent tax on those with revenues ranging between 1 million and 10 million.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the Karnataka BJP president, accused the Congress government of adopting consistently anti-Hindu policies and asserted that the bill reflects an attempt to replenish the government's finances.

Yediyurappa expressed concern that funds collected under the bill would be diverted for purposes other than temple renovation and the well-being of devotees, raising the possibility of unrest and deception.

"Under this, the government will collect 10 per cent of the income from temples earning over 10 million, this is nothing but poverty. The offering dedicated by the devotees for the knowledge of God and the development of the temple should be allocated for the renovation of the temple and for the convenience of the devotees. If it is allocated for another purpose, it is on the divine beliefs of the people. There will be violence and fraud," he added.

He questioned the selective targeting of Hindu temples, emphasizing that other religions were not subjected to similar measures.

In response, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy accused the BJP of injecting religion into politics and asserted that the Congress has consistently safeguarded temples and Hindu interests, considering itself as the true advocate of Hinduism.

Reddy also criticized the BJP for allegedly neglecting the financial matters of Hindu religious institutions during its governance periods from 2008 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2023, despite existing acts or bills in place since 2001.