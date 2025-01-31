India has now become a country with the largest number of tiger population in the world, according to a recent study. In just 10 years, India has doubled the population of tigers. It now has around 3,600 tigers which is 75 per cent of the entire population of the world.

Advertisment

These tigers now inhabit an area of 138,200 sq km.

This achievement became possible after safeguarding these tigers from poaching and habitat loss, securing prey, reducing human-wildlife conflict, and uplifting local communities, the study revealed.

WATCH:Tiger Population in India increased by 30% over past 2 decades

Advertisment

"We think human densities are detrimental to the conservation of large carnivores [like tigers]. But more than density it is the attitude of people that matters," Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, the study's lead author, told the BBC.

Jhala gave the example of Malaysia. Despite being economically prosperous and way lower in population density than India, the country has not been successful in reviving the tiger population.

This achievement of India highlights how conservation can protect big cats, boost biodiversity, and support communities.

Advertisment

The study was done by Jhala, Ninad Avinash Mungi, Rajesh Gopal and Qamar Qureshi. The team analysed tiger occupancy in India from 2006 to 2018.

Also read: Randeep Hooda condemns proposal for birth control in Tigers: Step in the wrong direction

India, since 2006, has surveyed tiger habitats every four years in 20 different states across the country. The main focus of the survey has been monitoring distribution of the tigers, eye on co-predators, prey, and quality of habitat.

'Double-edged sword'?

Also read: India: Woman killed in tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad; order issued to kill or capture animal, says minister

The researchers said the cohabitation of tigers with people helps in economic prosperity as it boosts tiger-related tourism. But Jha said the development can be a "double-edged sword".

He said although, economic prosperity through sustainable use of ecosystems helps recovery of tigers, it often leads to changes in land use that harm tiger habitats.

"Tiger recovery is thus constrained at opposite ends of the socioeconomic spectrum, by intensive urbanisation and poverty," the team of researchers told BBC.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt joins Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, first intense poster OUT

"Hence, adopting an inclusive and sustainable rural prosperity in place of an intensive land-use change–driven economy can be conducive for tiger recovery, aligning with India's modern environmentalism and sustainability," they furtehr added.

(With inputs from agencies)