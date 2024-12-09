New Delhi, India

Sanjay Dutt is the new addition to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4. On the very first day of the new week, the makers of the Tiger Shroff-led movie dropped the first poster of Dutt's character.

The new poster features Dutt in a fierce avatar. Wearing blood-stained clothes, Dutt looks angry as he's seated on a chair, holding a lifeless woman in his arms.

Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, ''Every Aashiq is a Villain.”

Looking at Dutt's furious expression, it seems like he's in deep pain after losing a close one and is up to take revenge. Dutt's gripping poster will surely raise the expectations of audience.

Check out Dutt's first poster here:

Earlier, the makers shared the first look of Tiger's character. In the poster, Tiger, all stained in blood, was seen sitting on a toilet seat with a huge knife in one hand and two dead bodies lying on the ground.

In the caption, they wrote, ''A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!??.''

Looking at the thrilling posters, the fans' anticipation for the fourth part will surely increase.

The action-thriller will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, who will make his Bollywood directorial debut. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the film under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.

The first film of the Baaghi franchise was released in 2016. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the movie featured Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead roles. After the first part became a huge hit, two sequels were released: Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). Both the movies did mediocre business at the box office.

More information about the plot has been kept under wraps.

Baaghi 4 will hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

Nadiadwala and Dutt are also working on Housefull 5. The comedy-drama is currently in production.

The movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Jackie Shroff.