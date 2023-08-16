India: At least 55 dead across Himachal Pradesh amid incessant rains triggering landslides

A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on Wednesday, an official said. A search and rescue operation was launched after the word of the incident got out and sniffer dogs and rescuers were at the spot at the time of filing this report. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Further updates are awaited. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 18 army soldiers in a single sortie to aid the rescue operation following landslides in Shimla.“A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today," the Indian Air Force informed through a statement on Tuesday.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties.On Tuesday, 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. According to officials, some residents were feared trapped in the debris, and NDRF, SDRF, and state police personnel were leading the rescue operations.“Our primary focus is to rescue more and more people. One casualty has been reported so far. All agencies are working to save lives.

About 10-15 houses have been vacated and the occupants shifted to safe places. The loss of property is yet to be ascertained," Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said earlier.

At least 55 lives have been lost across Himachal in the ongoing rain fury, which has triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockades.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the high-powered committee on Tuesday for further intensification of disaster management efforts. He said a 157-per cent surge in rainfall over the past four days has resulted in extensive damage across the entire state.

He added that his government was fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis. He said about 400 out of a total of 1,220 blocked roads have been restored to their normal state. The CM also issued directives to swiftly reinstate the electricity and water schemes that have been adversely affected.

"Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed to swiftly and properly dispose of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task,” he said.