India Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav skips rally after his wife and daughter test positive for COVID

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 23, 2021, 02:42 PM(IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, just hours after his wife Dimple and their daughter had tested positive. 

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, but he has announced that he will skip today's rally in western Uttar Pradesh and will avoid public appearances for three days.

Yadav announced his COVID-negative test on Twitter in Hindi earlier today, stating that he made the decision as a preventative measure after members of his family were sick. 

×

This comes just hours after his wife, Dimple Yadav, and their daughter were found to be infected with the illness in the middle of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh election campaign.

Dimple Yadav, a former Member of Parliament, said on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but that she is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. 

×

 

Read in App