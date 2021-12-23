India Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav skips rally after his wife and daughter test positive for COVID

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, but he has announced that he will skip today's rally in western Uttar Pradesh and will avoid public appearances for three days.

Yadav announced his COVID-negative test on Twitter in Hindi earlier today, stating that he made the decision as a preventative measure after members of his family were sick.

This comes just hours after his wife, Dimple Yadav, and their daughter were found to be infected with the illness in the middle of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh election campaign.

Dimple Yadav, a former Member of Parliament, said on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but that she is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.