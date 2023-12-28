India asks Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed: Report

The Government of India has made an official request to Pakistan to hand over the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed, as per media reports.

According to the reports, a formal request has been sent to the Pakistani government by the Ministry of External Affairs appealing them to start a legal process for extradition of Saeed. When Pakistan's foreign ministry was asked about any such requests by India, it said, "The question is based on speculative reporting. We would not like to comment on such reports."

Saeed, who is also the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), is listed as one of the most wanted terrorists of India and the United States has announced $10 million for the person who helps in getting hold of the terrorist, after his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India has time and again demanded the handover of Saeed so that he can be tried for the Mumbai attacks, however, the process remains complicated because of the lack of an extradition treaty between India and Pakistan.

Although Saeed claims his innocence and denies being the leader of LeT, he has battled various legal challenges in the last few years. The terrorist was first arrested in July 2019 and was granted an 11-year prison sentence just months before the Financial Action Task Force had reviewed Pakistan.

In April last year, it was reported that Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in prison by a Pakistani court in connection with terrorism financing. However, it remained unclear if he remained in jail or was a free man after he was released from house arrest in 2017. In the past decade, Saeed was arrested multiple tines and released many times.

Last year, Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed was declared a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). At present, Talha Saeed has been making preparations for contesting Pakistan's upcoming general elections under the banner of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political party floated by his father.

No extradition treaty between India and Pakistan

The request for Hafiz Saeed's handing over can be seen as an extradition request, although in 2018 it was pointed out by the MEA MoS that no extradition treaty exists between the two countries.

New Delhi has asked Islamabad to take irreversible, verifiable, credible and sustainable steps on terror groups and financing of terror groups which is taking place from any territory under its control.

The reports of the Indian government's official request to initiate the legal process of handing over Hafiz Saeed were not confirmed by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government's formal request has added a new dimension to the two countries' diplomatic relations, as India hopes for co-operation from Pakistan in the trial of the terrorist, who is believed to be the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

If the process is initiated, it will need communication and collaboration between the relevant authorities in the two countries.