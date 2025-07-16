/India achieves clean energy target milestone five years ahead of schedule. Here is why it matters

India has reached a significant clean energy milestone five years earlier than planned. By June 30, half of the nation’s total power generation capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources, said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). How did India reach this mark? What does it mean in real numbers? And what is the future of clean energy for India? Here is a lowdown:

India achieves renewable energy milestone: What does it mean?

Out of a total 484.8 Gigawatts installed capacity, 242.8 GW is now based on renewable or low-carbon sources, said the ministry in a statement.

Under the Paris Climate Accord and National Targets, India had committed to set up 500 GW of renewable energy-based power generation by 2030. Achieving the 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity mark in 2025 showcases India’s strong progress and leadership in clean energy transitions, according to experts.

How India generates its power now

As of June 30, India’s installed power capacity composition is: 49.92 per cent thermal or fossil fuels, 1.81 per cent nuclear and 48.27 per cent renewable energy (including large hydropower).

“Timely interventions for renewables, like the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges and regular auctions, have elevated India's commitment to sustainability, and today it has the world's third-largest solar power capacity,” said Aarti Khosla, Founder and Director, Climate Trends.

India's global standing on emissions

India’s per capita emissions remain at one-third of the global average, which keeps it among the lowest worldwide.

It is also one of the few G20 countries on track to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) on climate action.

How India achieved the clean energy milestone

Several government initiatives have helped India achieve rapid growth in clean energy development. They include PM-KUSUM, or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan, a scheme on solar power for farmers. PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide free solar electricity for households.

The National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy of the Indian government aims to promote large grid-connected wind-solar PV hybrid systems. India is also going through large-scale solar park development.

“India is one of the leading countries which have achieved this feat, better than most developed nations. The aggressive non-fossil fuel capacity addition is a positive example for the world to follow. Policy push coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of India Inc has been instrumental in achieving this growth,” said Mohit Bhargava, Former CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

The way ahead for India on non-fossil fuel energy

India will now have to shift towards strengthening the national transmission grid, expanding battery storage capacity and developing pumped hydro storage systems, according to experts.