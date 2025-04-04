Forget solar, wind and nuclear! Earth's rotation could become the next source of clean energy
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Researchers are investigating whether Earth's rotation through its magnetic field can be used to produce electricity. The concept, although unconventional, is being re-evaluated for its renewable energy potential.
In 2016, Christopher Chyba from Princeton University suggested that a conductor moving with Earth’s rotation through its magnetic field could generate electricity. The proposal was initially met with scepticism due to expected energy loss.
Chyba constructed a device using manganese-zinc ferrite and tested it in a darkened laboratory. The setup produced 17 microvolts of electricity, demonstrating the possibility of power generation from Earth’s motion.
The experiment contradicted previous beliefs that a stationary conductor, relative to Earth’s surface, could not generate electricity this way. The findings offer a new perspective on electromagnetic energy sources.
Though published in Physical Review Research, the results require independent verification. Other laboratories need to replicate the experiment to confirm its validity.
While the initial energy output is minimal, scientists acknowledge the challenge of scaling the technology to levels sufficient for everyday use. The concept remains in early research stages.
Tests conducted in both laboratory and residential environments yielded similar results, indicating the effect is not due to local interference. If supported by future research, the method could contribute to the renewable energy landscape.
