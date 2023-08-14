India: 71,500 kg tomatoes sold in mega-sale in Delhi. Know why

In a bid to bring the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes under control, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Monday (August 14) informed it had successfully sold 71,500 kilogrammes of the vegetable at a subsidised rate over a two-day mega sale event in Delhi.

The sale across 70 different locations such as Seelampur and RK Puram in the national capital was held with the Independence Day celebrations in mind. Out of 71,500 kg of tomatoes, 36,500 kg were sold on August 12 while the remaining 35,000 kg was sold on August 13. On both days, the vegetable was sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg,

The consumers across the country have been forced to avoid tomatoes in their food regime due to the high prices. Notably, since July 11, NCCF, acting on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry has been selling tomatoes at discounted rates to bring the inflation at ease. The government is of the view that due to its sustained intervention, leading to an increase in inventories, the prices were coming down across all locations in the country.

Why have the prices been so high?

Multiple reasons have contributed to the price rise but it is the incessant rains that have had the most significant impact on the inflation. The prices, in recent weeks, had surged from Rs 70-80 per kg to Rs 150-200 per kg due to limited supply caused by crop damage from heavy rainfall and extreme heat.

Experts also pointed out that fewer tomatoes were planted this year as the farmers went for cash crops.

“This year, for a variety of reasons, fewer tomatoes were sown than in prior years. As the price of beans surged last year, many farmers switched to growing beans this year. However, lack of rains caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat," Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert was quoted as saying by Mint.

When will the prices return to normal?

According to experts, the price of tomatoes always peaks during this time of the year due to weather disturbances in many cities. Past trends also indicate that after a brief upheaval in prices during mid-Monsoon season, the market course corrects and the tomato prices come down when the yield is supported by the weather.

(With inputs from agencies)