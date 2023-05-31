India: 3 infiltrators apprehended along LoC near Poonch; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three terrorists along with arms and ammunition. One of the terrorists was apprehended in an injured condition. During the operation, one Indian army soldier was also injured and later evacuated to the army hospital.

''In a joint operation by the Indian Army along with JKP, 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on the Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of May 30-31, 2023, taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains. After tracking the movement at about 0130 hours, a well-sighted Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit," said Indian Army's Defence Spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

'The area is cordoned off, and a search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons and war-like stores including one IED and narco have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. Search operations are in progress," he added.

The Indian Army had a tip-off about the suspicious movement of terrorists near the Gulpur area of Poonch after which the search operation was launched. Since the area is close to Line of Control, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army conducted a joint operation, resulting in the arrest of three terrorists along with the recovery of huge cache of arms. The search operation in the area continues.