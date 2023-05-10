India: 16 arrested for links with radical outfit HUT, says Madhya Pradesh Police

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 11 people on Tuesday (May 9) while five other people were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the radical outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), news agency PTI reported citing a spokesperson from the Madhya Pradesh police. With these 16 arrests, police claimed to have busted a module of the HUT.

The spokesperson said the organisation was aiming to topple the democratic system in India and was working to create its cadres in Madhya Pradesh and instigate them for violence.

An official said that the 11 arrested from Madhya Pradesh included a gym trainer, a software engineer, and a teacher. They were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The official said that of these 11, 10 were arrested from different areas in Bhopal’s Shahjahanabad, Aishbagh, Lalghati and Pipalani areas, while one was nabbed from Chhindwara city.

Following a tip-off from the MP ATS, the Telangana police arrested five people from Hyderabad for their alleged links with the outfit, he added. The official further said that anti-national documents, electronic equipment, and radical literature were recovered from the arrested.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the suspects were under the ATS' radar for the last couple of months, adding that some objectionable literature, laptops, pen drives and hard disks were seized.

"The ATS was closely watching them (detainees) for the last couple of months. They were planning to create disturbance in Madhya Pradesh," Mishra added, the news agency IANS reported.

This crackdown comes after several people were arrested from Bhopal last year for their alleged links with the banned group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from them.

(With inputs from agencies)

