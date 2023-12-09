LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: 13 arrested in ISIS terror conspiracy case after raids in Maharashtra, Karnataka by NIA

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
main img

Representative image of NIA officials. The NIA raids were conducted in coordination with the police forces of both Maharashtra and Karnataka. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The arrests took place in Maharashtra's Pune following raids at 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. 

Thirteen people were arrested on Saturday (Dec 9) in an Islamic State (ISIS) terror conspiracy case following raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The arrests took place in Maharashtra's Pune following raids at 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

Of these locations raided, NIA officials searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane City, and one in Bhayender. The raids were conducted in coordination with the police forces of both Maharashtra and Karnataka, said the sources.

trending now

What is the case about?

As per the report, the case is about a criminal conspiracy hatched by the 13 accused and their associates, who pledged to the extremist ideology of terrorist organisations including ISIS and Al-Qaeda and formed a gang.

ANI reported the group was formed with the intent of recruiting youth and promoting violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

India: Rare cross-border kidney swap save lives of two mothers

Modi vows 'every penny will be returned' as $23.97 mln cash found in raids on properties linked to Congress MP

'Won't take oath in front of Akbaruddin Owaisi because...': Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh