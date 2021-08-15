Independence Day: Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech

PM Modi during his speech on India's 75th Independence Day expressed his gratitude towards the health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and scientists who developed the vaccines.

In a wide-ranging speech, India's prime minister touched on several areas. Here are the key points of PM Modi's speech from the Red Fort today.

-Uplifting small farmers



"In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. They have to be provided new facilities," the PM said during this Independence Day speech.

"More than 80 percent of the farmers of the country are those who have less than 2 hectares of land. In the earlier policies that were made in the country, the amount of focus on these small farmers was left," he said.

"Now decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind."

The PM said that road and electricity has reached the villages in the last few years with optical fibre network providing power of data to villages. "Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too," he added.

-Connectivity & infrastructure

"Today a new history of connectivity is being written in the north-east. This connectivity is of hearts as well as of infrastructure," the PM said adding, "soon the work of connecting all the state capitals of north-east with rail service is going to be completed:

"Ladakh has also progressed towards its limitless possibilities of development," the PM said.

"Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand 'Indus Central University' is also going to make Ladakh a center of higher education," the PM added.

The PM said the government will soon launch Gati Shakti plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to the economy.

-Thrust on Sports

"There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," India's prime minister said.

India's prime minister said sports has been made a part of mainstream education instead of being limited to an extra-curricular activity.

"It's a major turning point for our country. In this decade we will further speed up drive to bring in talent, technology and professionalism in sports in the country. It's a matter of pride that India's daughters are giving a splendid performance, be it Boards exams or Olympics," the PM said.

-Energy independent India & Net-zero carbon emitter

"Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030," the PM said.

-Simply government procedures

"Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of the government and government procedures in the lives of people, PM Narendra Modi said.

"Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last seven years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far," the PM said.

-Surgical strikes and new India

"By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions," the PM said.