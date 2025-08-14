/Independence Day 2025: Delhi traffic advisory, road closures, timings, alternate routes, check full list here

As Delhi is gearing up for the Independence Day celebration on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for the national capital and the NCR region. Many key roads will be closed, and heavy vehicles will face entry bans. The Delhi Traffic Police has already conducted a full dress rehearsal on August 13 to ensure smooth movement for security and ceremonial arrangements. Users were advised to follow the advisory and take the alternate route to avoid congestion.

Roads closed around the Red Fort

Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate → Chatta Rail Chowk)

Lothian Road (GPO → Fountain Chowk/Chatta Rail)

S.P. Mukherjee Marg (H.C. Sen Marg → Yamuna Bazar Chowk)

Chandni Chowk Road (Fountain Chowk → Red Fort)

Nishad Raj Marg (Ring Road → Netaji Subhash Marg)

Esplanade Road & its link with Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road (Rajghat → ISBT Kashmere Gate)

Vehicles without a valid parking label should avoid: C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road (W-Point), A-Point/Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg, and Ring Road (between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate), including the Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh bypass.

Restriction on the movement of goods and interstate buses

No entry for goods vehicles from midnight of August 14 to 11:00 AM on August 15 between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge; entry at the Noida–Delhi border is barred from 10:00 AM on August 14 until the end of the Independence Day parade. Interstate buses are not permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT (Kashmere Gate) and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same timeframe. DTC buses will not operate on certain segments of Ring Road ( from ISBT Kashmere Gate to NH-24/NH-9) from midnight August 14 to 10:00 AM on August 15.

Alternative Routes & Travel Suggestions

North-South Access

Route 1: Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Kautilya Marg – S Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Mandir Marg – Panchkuian Road – Rani Jhansi Road.

Route 2: Connaught Place – Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg – Ajmeri Gate – Shradhanand Marg – Lahori Gate Chowk – Naya Bazar – Peeli Kothi – S.P. Mukherjee Marg.

Route 3: Nizamuddin Bridge – Pushta Road – GT Road – Yudhisthar Setu – ISBT.

East–West Access

Route 1: NH-24 (NH-9) – Nizamuddin Khatta – Barapula Road – AIIMS Flyover – Ring Road.

Route 2: DND – Barapula Road / via Ashram on Ring Road.

Route 3: NH-24 – Nizamuddin Khatta – Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithviraj Road – Safdarjung Ataturk Marg – Panchsheel Marg – S.P. Marg/Ridge Road.

Route 4: Vikas Marg – IP Marg – DDU Marg – Minto Road – via Connaught Place or Ajmeri Gate – DBG.

Route 5: Pusta Road (Shastri Park) – GT Road – Yudhisthar Setu – ISBT.

Route 6: DND – NH-24 – Yudhisthar Setu – Signature Bridge – Wazirabad Bridge.

Authorities have suggested avoiding the Red Fort vicinity unless extremely necessary, opting for public mobility services like Metro and licensed cabs. Metro services will resume at 4:00 AM, operating at 30-minute intervals until 6:00 AM, and regular frequency thereafter. Large bags, cameras, and water bottles are restricted in the Red Fort area. The traffic helpline number 9971009001 is available for Noida and Faridabad, and 24-hour helpline number 011-25844444, 1095 for all over Delhi NCR.





