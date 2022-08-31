INC chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paolo Maino passes away; PM Narendra Modi offers condolences

Paolo Maino, the mother of Sonia Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, passed away in Italy.

According to a PTI report, Maino, who was in her 90s, passed away at her home in Italy on August 27. Her funeral was held on Tuesday (30th August).

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to announce the demise of party president's mother. He wrote: "Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday".

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022 ×

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi is already abroad for a medical checkup along with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and was also visiting her ailing mother.

The trio departed on August 23 from India. According to IANS, Rahul Gandhi will be back soon to take part in a Congress rally on September 4 in the national capital.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi belongs to Lusiana, a historically Cimbrian-speaking village about 35 km from Vicenza in Veneto, Italy. She came to India in 1968 following her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, son of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

India's incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences. Many INC leaders and party workers also offered prayers for the departed soul.

Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022 ×

It is learnt that @priyankagandhiji's and @RahulGandhi Ji's Grand mother and #SoniaGandhi ji 's mother has passed away.

My heartfelt condolences to them . Prayers for her soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/bQRCPWXRmD — Sunil Ahire (@SunilAh64145529) August 31, 2022 ×

RIP Mrs.Paola Maino.



Our deepest condolences to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and family. pic.twitter.com/e1Tz9DIQPn — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 31, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.