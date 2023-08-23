In twist, Pak ex-minister praises Chandrayaan-3 mission after taking jibe on Indian lunar mission in 2019

Years after taking a jibe at India's lunar ambitions, Pakistan's former Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, has now done an unexpected about-face. In a Tuesday (August 22) post, on X, formerly Twitter, the former minister lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 terming it a "historic moment for humankind." "Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations," Hussain said on X.

This is a surprising twist, considering the fact that Chaudhry is the same minister who had previously taunted India with the hashtag "India Failed" following ISRO's unfortunate loss of contact with the Vikram lander during a previously unsuccessful mission.

Notably, in September 2019, he wrote several posts on X with a hashtag "#IndiaFailed."

The former minister made a series of vile comments taunting India. His vitriolic comments also targeted the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood, India's cultural sentiments, and Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets in February 2019.

Change of hearts?

Now the minister, who is well-known for his insulting remarks towards India, is urging his country to witness the live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3's moon landing on Wednesday evening. His tone has shifted from taunts to admiration.

India's this chapter in its lunar exploration commenced on July 14 with a triumphant launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After gracefully entering the lunar orbit on August 5, the spacecraft is poised to execute a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23.

A pinnacle moment awaits

Scheduled for a touchdown at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module is diligently scouting for an ideal landing spot on the lunar landscape. As per ISRO, everything right now is going as per the plan and the lunar mission holds the promise of turning into an epochal event.

Onboard the Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, the rover named 'Pragyaan' holds the mission to scrutinise the chemical composition of the moon's surface. It will search for water.

It is employed with laser beams which the rover will aim to melt a portion of the moon's surface known as regolith.

This will enable the analysis of the gases released during this procedure. This endeavor will help gain India an understanding of the lunar landscape and insights into its suitability for eventual human habitation. Once successfully landed, Chandrayaan-3 is poised to operate for a fortnight, embarking on a series of experiments.

