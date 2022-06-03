In India PIL seeks increase of smoking age from 18 to 21, says youngsters start to smoke to look 'cool'

In India, a pair of advocates have moved the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes, and an increase in the age of smoking from the current 18 to 21. The advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra claim that in India the number of smokers has steadily gone up over the last two decades. Calling it an epidemic the duo said that India for the age group of 16-64, now ranks second in the smokers' category. As per the plea young people are now increasingly getting addicted to tobacco products, thinking they look "cool".

It added that youngsters "see adults smoking and it becomes a rite of passage or their inducement to initiate smoking to show that they are matured now."

The plea cited a study on the burden of second-hand smoke borne by the nation.

"That a study published in the Journal of Nicotine and Tobacco Research has flagged the severe economic burden of second-hand smoke exposure in India. The study revealed that second hand smoke causes Rs 567 billion in health care costs annually. This accounts for eight per cent of total annual health care expenditure, on top of Rs 1,773 billion in annual economic burden from tobacco use."

As per the plea, human rights principles can also be invoked as a justification for protecting youngsters from active smoking. It goes on to say that most "smokers" start at a young age when they lack the capacity for rational, long-term decision making, that they start smoking under peer pressure, and end up being addicted to the nicotine.

Seeking an increase in the legality age for smoking from 18 years to 21 years, the plea also asks for a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes, removal of cigarette vendors near public buildings, educational institutions and places of worship etc.

It also sought guidelines for the closing of dedicated smoking zones at airports, restaurants etc.

