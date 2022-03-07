In a relief for Indian students in Sumy, Russia announces ceasefire for humanitarian purposes

In a major relief for over 500 Indian students in Sumy, Russia has announced a ceasefire for the humanitarian purpose that comes into effect from 10:00am (Moscow time) or 12.30pm IST.

The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and has been announced for four places - Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv.

A statement released by Russian noted: "Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces for humanitarian purposes, on March 7, from 10:00 a.m. establish cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors."

For Sumy, two routes have been announced. Route number one is Sumy, Sudzha, Belgorod and then by "air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or points of temporary accommodation," said the Russian release. Belgorod is in Russia and near to Sumy.

Route number two is Sumy, Golubovka, Romny, Lokhvitsa, Lubny, Poltava. Poltava is in Central Ukraine. The information has been given to the UN, OSCE and ICRC.

For Mariupol two routes have been announced, for Kyiv and Kharkiv one each. The development follows a ceasefire announced over the weekend but failed to take effect as both Russia and Ukraine blamed other side for not respecting it. The Russian side in today's statement said, "We demand from the Ukrainian side strictly fulfil all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors in this areas and to ensure an organized withdrawal of civilians and foreign citizens."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister spoke to Ukraine President and "sought continued support" from the Ukrainian govt for the evacuation of Indian nationals from the city.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

PM Modi will later be speaking to the Russian President. This will be the 3rd talk between the 2 leaders in the last two weeks and the key focus is expected to remain on the evacuation of Indian nationals.