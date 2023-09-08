In 9 years, India has become 3rd automobile economy from 7th; beats Japan: Nitin Gadkari

When he started his tenure (nine years ago) as the Indian Minister for Road Transport and Highways the country was the 7th largest automobile economy in the world, and at present New Delhi has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile economy in the world, said Nitin Gadkari. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the 75th year celebratory event of Indian automobile major Ashok Leyland and he expressed confidence about India becoming the top automobile manufacturing hub in the world.

“We (India) are the fastest growing nation in the world and the automobile sector is our growth engine, as it constitutes 6.5 per cent of GDP and contributes the highest amount of Goods and Services Tax to State and Central Governments. From Rs 4.5 lakh crore in 2014, now our automobile sector is worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore,” he said. He added that the sector offered employment for more than 4.5 crore (45 million) persons.

On this occasion of Ashok Leyland entering into its 76th year, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways unveiled the Electric Light Commercial Vehicles from Switch Mobility – the IeV Series. The IeV Series is said to be India’s first electric commercial vehicle in its category and aims to provide efficient and eco-friendly solutions for last-mile transportation needs.

The firm also showcased the new, 9-meter, Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Bus developed for NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). This is India’s first fuel cell bus that will commercially ply on the country’s roads, they said.

Speaking at the event, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility mentioned that their firm was taking big steps to develop and launch Electric buses in India and the United Kingdom. He said that Ashok Leyland was the largest logistics fleet of the Indian Army. Sharing his vision for the firm, he said that they aim to become among the Global Top 10 in Commercial vehicles and attain the Net Zero Sustainability goal by the time the firm turns 100.





