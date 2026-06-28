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India monsoon: IMD predicts rainfall across India; heatwave to prevail in Delhi

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 13:26 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 13:27 IST
India monsoon: IMD predicts rainfall across India; heatwave to prevail in Delhi

A man carries an umbrella amid heavy rain as he crosses the road, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are set to continue across several parts of India as the monsoon advances. However, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Sunday (Jun 28) as the southwest monsoon progresses further inland. According to the IMD, favourable atmospheric conditions are supporting the monsoon’s further advance into parts of the North Arabian Sea as well as states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

IMD issues rainfall warning

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Extremely intense downpours may also occur in isolated areas in these states. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also receive showers.
Rainfall is also expected in Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep, along with parts of Maharashtra and Goa.

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The weather department predicted thunderstorms, along with lightning and strong winds across central, western, and southern India on Sunday (Jun 28) in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Karnataka is also likely to experience strong surface winds, while thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph may occur over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Heatwave in Delhi

Meanwhile in north India, Delhi, Bihar, and Haryana are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions. The heat index or “feels like” temperatures in the national capital is expected to be 51.3 degrees Celsius, while the peak wet-bulb temperature of 29.77 degrees Celsius will be reached, according to IMD.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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