/India monsoon: IMD predicts rainfall across India; heatwave to prevail in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Sunday (Jun 28) as the southwest monsoon progresses further inland. According to the IMD, favourable atmospheric conditions are supporting the monsoon’s further advance into parts of the North Arabian Sea as well as states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
IMD issues rainfall warning
The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Extremely intense downpours may also occur in isolated areas in these states. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also receive showers.
Rainfall is also expected in Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep, along with parts of Maharashtra and Goa.
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The weather department predicted thunderstorms, along with lightning and strong winds across central, western, and southern India on Sunday (Jun 28) in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Karnataka is also likely to experience strong surface winds, while thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph may occur over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
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Heatwave in Delhi
Meanwhile in north India, Delhi, Bihar, and Haryana are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions. The heat index or “feels like” temperatures in the national capital is expected to be 51.3 degrees Celsius, while the peak wet-bulb temperature of 29.77 degrees Celsius will be reached, according to IMD.