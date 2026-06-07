/IMD issues red alert as heavy rains lash Kerala – When will monsoon reach Delhi?

The southwest monsoon has officially entered Maharashtra, marking its normal onset over the state and bringing widespread rainfall activity across western and southern India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has also advanced into parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The advancing monsoon has intensified rainfall along India’s western coast, particularly in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra. Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Kerala, resulting in waterlogging, uprooted trees, and disrupting daily life in several districts. In Thrissur’s Manaloor, a 29-year-old man lost his life after a tree fell on a temporary shed where he was sleeping.

IMD issues red alert in Kerala

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The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall for six districts in Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Idukki. The weather department attributed the intense rain to a cyclonic circulation persisting over north Kerala. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala and Mahe until June 9.

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi?

In the coming weeks, the weather system is expected to continue its northward progression. In Delhi-NCR, monsoon is likely to arrive between June 25 and June 30. Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are also expected to receive monsoon rains during the same period. Following its onset in the national capital, the monsoon is projected to move further northwest, covering parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday (Jun 7), Delhi is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 26.4 degrees Celsius, around 1.2 degrees below normal.

Forecast for other regions

In Maharashtra, districts including Pune, Thane, and Nashik have been placed under a yellow alert as rainfall activity increases. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread rainfall through June 12, with heavy showers likely until June 10.