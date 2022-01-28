Iconic buildings to be lit up as India, Israel celebrate 30 years of ties

Iconic buildings in India and Israel will be lit up on Saturday as both countries celebrate 30 years of the establishment of ties with fanfare.

It was on January 29th, 1992, that both countries established a formal relationship, which has since expanded into several areas, from agriculture to security.

The buildings will be lit up with the official logo that was launched to commemorate the occasion.

Earlier this week, the Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, and the Indian envoy to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, officially launched the logo, which features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra and forms the numeral 30, depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

The design was created by an Indian student, Nikhil Kumar Rai, a student of the National Institute of Design and also of BHU.

In India, the Gateway of India will be lit up in Mumbai. Israel also has a consulate in the city.

In Israel, the iconic Masada fortress, which overlooks the dead sea, will be lit up.

This is a strong show of support from the West Asian country, which sees India as a strategic partner.

Founded in the first century BC, it is one of Israel's most popular attractions. Other than this, the year will see high-profile visits, including by the Israeli foreign minister and the Prime Minister of India.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said 30-years milestone is "an important occasion to reflect on our mutual successes as well as a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of our relations".

Indian envoy Sanjeev Singla explained, "India and Israel are two ancient peoples, proud of their cultural heritage, and two vibrant democracies, eager to grasp the future. Together, we can shape a better future for India, Israel, and the world. "

A special video is also expected to be released that will highlight the people-to-people aspect of the relationship. This includes a mention of Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, Gujarat.

He saved the lives of several Jewish children during World War 2 by providing them shelter and taking care of them. In 2016, the Polish Parliament passed a resolution to honour him. The top leadership of both countries are also likely to issue statements.