IAF confirms demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, 11 others in chopper crash: Here's what we know so far

Indian Air Force confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons died in a tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8).

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," IAF tweeted.

An Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying defence chief crashed on Wednesday (December 8) in southern India. The helicopter met with an accident near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. IAF earlier announced that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

ANI reported the identification of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing.

Here's what we know so far:

2) Indian Air Force confirmed that the 63-year-old was travelling in Mi-17V5.

3) Indian Air Force also confirmed that the helicopter met with an accident near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

4) Indian Air Force stated that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident and ascertain the cause of the accident.

5) The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event.

6) Agency visuals from the scene showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash.

7) Visuals also showed that rescue personnel, along with personnel, were clearing the area.

8) Security around Gen Bipin Rawat's residence has been tightened.

IAF confirmed that Gen Bipin Rawat died in the unfortunate accident at 6:03 IST:

9) Indian Air Force announced the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in chopper crash

10) IAF informed Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington.