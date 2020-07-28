'I love India! Jai Hind!' says Yair Netanyahu in response to WION's report on 'offensive' tweet

Hours after apologising to Hindus after he faced flak from some Indians who found one of his tweets to be "quite offensive", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair has responded to WION's story.

In his reponse to WION's story on its Twitter handle, junior Netanyahu wrote 'I love India! Jai Hind!'.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Yair, who is very active on social media and often defends his father's policies, posted a picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father's corruption cases, superimposed over the goddess' face.

Her many arms were also raised giving the middle finger.

''I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, critizing political figures in Israel. I didn’t realize the meme also portrayed an image conected to the majestic Hindu faith,'' he said on Twitter.

''As soon as I realised it from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologize,'' he added.

The Twitter users were split in their reaction over the post with some Indians harshly criticising him for the offensive tweet while others giving him the benefit of doubt and attributing it to general ignorance about the Hindu faith in the West.