/'I am not a Gandhian': Kerala double murder convict makes SHOCKING 'kill again' pledge in court

Courtroom in India's Kerala was filled with unusual silence as double murder accused man, after being convicted, said that he has “no regrets” and would repeat his actions if necessary. The incident happened on Monday (July 11) in an additional district and sessions court in Palakkad district. The murder convict identified as Chenthamara, who was 58-year-old, said that he would kill again “if anyone came in his way.” The man was convicted for the murders of his neighbour Sudhakaran and Sudhakaran’s mother Lakshmi in January 2025. He was also convicted last year by the same court for murdering Sudhakaran’s wife Sajitha in Pothundy in 2019.

What exactly happened?

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Chenthamara targeted Sajitha in 2019 reportedly because he believed she and her family used black magic to make his own wife and daughter leave him. Later when he was out on bail, he barged into Sudhakaran’s home in Pothundy near Nenmara, he hacked him and his mother Lakshmi to death with a machete. He not only violated his bail conditions of by staying at his home, but also committed another murder. Police also came under fire for not detecting the accused’s presence in the area and preventing the murders despite the threat he posed to Sudhakaran’s family.

On Monday, Chenthamara was convicted after the trial court found Chenthamara guilty under sections 101 (murder) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case. Public prosecutor MJ Vijayakumar informed the press later that he was accused made the remarks in response to the court’s observations that the district probation officer found Chenthamara has no moral guilt about committing the murders and posing a threat to society. “That’s when Chenthamara said ‘Yes, I have no regrets. I am not a Gandhian. I will do it (kill) again if anyone comes in my way’,” the public prosecutor told HT.