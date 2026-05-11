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How UPI toll payment helped Bengal Police crack Chandranath Rath murder case? Here’s what we know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 11, 2026, 17:03 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 17:03 IST
How UPI toll payment helped Bengal Police crack Chandranath Rath murder case? Here’s what we know

A file image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A UPI toll payment at Nivedita Setu helped Bengal Police identify suspects in the murder of Chandranath Rath. The digital trail led to the arrest of three individuals across state borders.

A UPI payment made at a toll plaza on Nivedita Setu has emerged as a key breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, with police arresting three suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and indicating that at least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the killing. Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who served as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was shot dead near his residence in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6.

A Special Investigation Team probing the murder said the accused were tracked through digital surveillance, CCTV footage and interstate technical inputs, leading investigators across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

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Police said Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was detained from Ayodhya’s Kotwali area. According to police sources, Raj Singh, originally from Ballia, is suspected of having links with the logistics network allegedly used in the crime.

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Investigators said the breakthrough came after police traced a UPI transaction made at the Bally toll plaza on Nivedita Setu shortly before the murder. One of the occupants of the suspected getaway car allegedly paid the toll digitally instead of using cash or FASTag, allowing investigators to identify a mobile number linked to the accused.

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“That digital payment helped investigators establish the identity of one of the suspects. The trail eventually led our teams to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the officer said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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