/How UPI toll payment helped Bengal Police crack Chandranath Rath murder case? Here’s what we know

A UPI payment made at a toll plaza on Nivedita Setu has emerged as a key breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, with police arresting three suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and indicating that at least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the killing. Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who served as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was shot dead near his residence in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6.

A Special Investigation Team probing the murder said the accused were tracked through digital surveillance, CCTV footage and interstate technical inputs, leading investigators across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

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Police said Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was detained from Ayodhya’s Kotwali area. According to police sources, Raj Singh, originally from Ballia, is suspected of having links with the logistics network allegedly used in the crime.

Investigators said the breakthrough came after police traced a UPI transaction made at the Bally toll plaza on Nivedita Setu shortly before the murder. One of the occupants of the suspected getaway car allegedly paid the toll digitally instead of using cash or FASTag, allowing investigators to identify a mobile number linked to the accused.