How to link vaccine certificate to passport? WION explains

The world stopped in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and many countries went into total or partial lockdowns. However, that led to disruption of lives and the downfall of the economy. To restart the economies, governments soon realised that travelling was an important process that needed to be kickstarted.

Governments all over the world came up with the idea of a vaccine certificate.

What is vaccine certificate?

These certificates are government-authorised documents that have become proof of whether or not a person has been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. In India, people get a temporary certificate after the first dose which also mentions the date of the first dose and the expected date range of the second dose.

Once the second dose is also administered, a new certificate is made available to the individual.

This certificate can be downloaded by people through the Co-WIN portal. This certificate is extremely important as it not only serves as proof of vaccination but can also, in near future, act as a ticket to travelling abroad.

How to link vaccine certificate with passports?

The majority of the people may not have used a passport as a photo ID proof. For such cases, simply visit the official CoWIN website (www.cowin.gov.in) and click on “Raise Issue” from the "Account details" section.

After that, choose 'Add passport details' and wait till you are redirected to the page which will let you choose which member do you want to make changes for, and then choose the name. After that, carefully add the passport number in the “Enter beneficiary’s passport number’ column and tick the confirmation box before clicking on 'submit request'.

Immediately, you will receive a message on the registered mobile number and then you can go to the 'Account details' option, click on "Certificate" and download the new and updated vaccine certificate.

For those who have not yet registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, you can simply choose passport as a 'photo ID' option.