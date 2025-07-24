/How PM Modi calmed down a struggling translator: 'Can use English...' | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on Thursday shared a light moment during a joint press conference in which they announced the India-UK free trade deal. As a translator appeared to struggle with translating a few words from English to Hindi, PM Modi, who mostly delivers his speeches in Hindi, interjected, saying she was allowed to pepper a few words of English into her translations. Thevideo of the incident is viral on socialmedia.

The video shows the translator struggling a bit while translating the UK PM's speech from English to Hindi. PM Modi clams her down, saying, "Don’t bother, we can use English words in between. Don't worry about it." As the nervous translator apologises to PM Modi again, he reassures her again, saying, "Don't worry".

Keir Starmer, who appeared amused by the exchange, seconded PM Modi. "I think we understand each other well," he said.

PM Modi is touring the UK for an official visit. Earlier today, India and the United Kingdom announced the India-UK free trade agreement. Announcing the deal, PM Modi said that the two nations had signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement after the hard work of several years. He said it was a historic day in India-UK relations, adding that the deal will ensure greater market access to several Indian exports.

"This agreement is not just an economic agreement but also the plan for a shared prosperity. On one side, Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK. New opportunities will emerge in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry. This agreement will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen, and the MSME sector," he further said at a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer.

PM Modi said that the deal will ensure better access to UK-based products for Indian people and industries.

UK PM Keir Starmer said the agreement will be beneficial for both nations and will boost wages and raise the standards of living.

