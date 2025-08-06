/How much rent does the government pay for ministries? PM Modi reveals at Kartavya Bhavan inauguration

At the inauguration of the Kartavya Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that thecentral government spends Rs 1500 crore as rent on properties that house ministries. Kartavya Bhavan is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings that aim to streamline administrative processes.

"The working conditions of these administrative buildings were very bad…Many ministries of the Indian government are being run from 50 different locations in Delhi. Most of these ministries are being run from rented buildings, with an annual expenditure of Rs 1.5 thousand crores. This amount is being spent by the central government just to pay rent...Many more Kartavya Bhavans are also being made,” he said at the inaugurationevent.

PM Modi said that in the newly constructed infrastructure, like the Kartavya Path, the New Parliament House, etc, will act as places where policies linked to Viksit Bharat are formulated.

"We are witnessing the achievements related to the creation of modern India... Kartavya Path, New Parliament House, New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and now Kartavya Bhavan - these are not just ordinary infrastructures. Here, policies of Viksit Bharat will be formulated, and important decisions will be made. In the times to come, the direction of the nation will be decided from here," he added.

PM Modi further said that these projects represent the core values of India's "democracy and Constitution".

Earlier, posting about the Kartavya Bhawan on New Delhi's Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister expressed over the project.

"Kartavya Bhavan, on the path of duty, is a symbol of our unwavering commitment and continuous efforts toward serving every individual. It will not only help in swiftly delivering our policies and schemes to the people but will also provide a new momentum to the country's development. I am deeply proud to dedicate this building, an example of state-of-the-art infrastructure, to the nation," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.