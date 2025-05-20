Security agencies have revealed new information about the espionage ring, including alleged spy Gazala, who was arrested from Punjab.

As per sources, Gazala told officials," My husband died due to COVID. I went to the Pakistan High Commission for the first time in February. The first time I went, I met a Pakistani officer named Danish at the visa desk. He took all my details and gave me his mobile number. I completed the paperwork and left.”

Danish later called her, saying that some documents were missing, and asked her to visit the High Commission again.

“The second time I went, we talked a lot and started staying in regular contact. Danish told me he was married and his wife lived with him, but he wanted to marry me and would inform his wife about it.”

“He also gave me money, considering my financial struggles, and sent me around ₹20,000 via UPI through Yamin. He asked me to use the amount for shopping and other expenses.”

“I did everything he asked me to do. He once asked me whether I had any information related to the Indian Army in Punjab or could arrange it.”

During the interrogation, Gazala mentioned about relatives in Lahore, Pakistan, who suggested that she move there for a textile business to improve her financial situation, which was her prime motivation for travel to Pakistan.

On May 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared Danish persona non grata for engaging in anti-India activities and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.