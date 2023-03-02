History scripted! Nagaland elects two women MLAs for the first time- Know more about Salhoutuonuo Kruse

Northeast election 2023: Nagaland created history by electing two women candidates- Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu on March 2, Thursday. This is for the first time that Nagaland has elected any woman MLA since its creation in 1963. Both candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Kruse won from the Western Angami AC and Jakhalu grabbed a seat at the Dimapur-III constituencies. Not that the women have not contested for election but they have never been voted to power. This year, the four women candidates who contested elections are Jakhalu, Kruse, Rosy Thomson of the Congress and Kahuli Sema of the BJP.

Who is Salhoutuonuo Kruse?

Kruse is a hotel owner and contested against an Independent candidate, Keneizhakho Nakhro. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had campaigned for Kruse. Out of the total 183 candidates in Nagaland, Kruse was the one candidate who was accepted by the people as its leader even before the results were announced.

Nagaland had only one woman, Rano M Shaiza, back in 1977 who was elected to the Lok Sabha. In 2022, S Phangnon Konyak was elected as the BJP Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland and became the first woman to get a seat in the Upper House.

Western Angami AC constituency results

Party Candidate Vote Count Result NDPP Salhoutuonuo Kruse 6305 LEADS IND Keneizhakho Nakhro 5824 --

Two candidates are in the run in the 2023 polls from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the run and Keneizhakho Nakhro of NPF won this seat defeating Er Kevisekho Kruse of NDPP. The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won five seats and was leading in 34 seats in the Nagaland assembly election, the Election Commission of India said.

This is despite the fact that Nagaland has a female literacy rate of 76.11 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 64.6 per cent, and women's organisations such as the Naga Mothers' Association wield significant power. To date, only one woman has been elected chairperson of a Nagaland village council, Tokheli Kikon of the Naharbari village council in Dimapur in 2005, and she has gone on to repeat the feat.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE