Here's all you need to know about Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife who can become Jharkhand's next CM?

Amid the political crisis looming in the Indian state of Jharkhand as the state's Chief Minister Hemant Soren faces the threat of getting arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, reports have suggested that his Kalpana is likely to take oath as the next CM if the arrest happens.

As per various media reports which cited the sources in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is likely to take over the top job if the Enforcement Directorate arrests her husband in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier this month, similar claims were made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, however, they were dismissed by the chief minister himself.

Soren had also ruled out the possibility of his wife contesting the elections shortly.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question and later arrest Soren in the money laundering case on Wednesday (Jan 31). As per media reports, it was decided in a meeting of MLAs that his wife Kalpana will be made the next chief minister if that happens.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

As per media reports, Kalpana Soren has been involved in organic farming and runs a school. She owns three commercial buildings which cost nearly $601826.

She has also regularly participated in programmes on women and children empowerment.

In 2022, Kalpana Soren made the headlines after Chief Minister Soren was accused by former Chief Minister Raghubar Das of misusing his position to allot a plot in an industrial area to a company which is run by his wife.

Watch: Gravitas: How did a Chief Minister go missing? Kalpana does not have any political background and originally hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

On February 7. 2006, she got married to Hemant Soren and later gave birth to two children - Nikhil and Ansh. The father of Kalpana is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. Meanwhile, Kalpana has remained engaged in business and charity work.

She was born in Ranchi in 1976 and studied engineering and MBA. Because Kalpana Sore is not an MLA, to make her the chief minister, an MLA will be required to vacate his or her seat.